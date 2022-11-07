Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] Stock trading around $112.31 per share: What’s Next?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] surged by $1.21 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $113.50 during the day while it closed the day at $112.31. The company report on November 4, 2022 that ExxonMobil Appoints Jim Chapman, Vice President, Tax and Treasurer; Jaime Spellings to Retire.

ExxonMobil said today that Jim Chapman has been appointed vice president, Tax and Treasurer, effective November 28, 2022. Chapman replaces Jaime Spellings, who has elected to retire after 31 years of service with the company.

“We welcome Jim Chapman to the company, and look forward to working with him. Jim brings a breadth of capital market and functional experience that we will put to good use as we continue to position ExxonMobil for a leading role through the energy transition,” said Kathy Mikells, ExxonMobil senior vice president and chief financial officer. “We thank Jaime for more than three decades of service to ExxonMobil and wish him all the best in his retirement.”.

Exxon Mobil Corporation stock has also gained 1.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XOM stock has inclined by 26.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.49% and gained 83.54% year-on date.

The market cap for XOM stock reached $457.95 billion, with 4.23 billion shares outstanding and 4.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.48M shares, XOM reached a trading volume of 17519612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $114.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $90 to $133. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on XOM stock. On July 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for XOM shares from 102 to 109.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 18.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

XOM stock trade performance evaluation

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, XOM shares gained by 10.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.27 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.41, while it was recorded at 111.15 for the last single week of trading, and 89.71 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.91 and a Gross Margin at +24.10. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 25.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $273,447 million, or 58.90% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 368,328,315, which is approximately 1.069% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 287,427,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.28 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $26.34 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly -6.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exxon Mobil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,485 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 180,925,795 shares. Additionally, 1,453 investors decreased positions by around 85,720,715 shares, while 381 investors held positions by with 2,168,103,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,434,749,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,668,171 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 6,877,943 shares during the same period.