Exelon Corporation [EXC] Stock trading around $37.18 per share: What’s Next?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.60% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.08%. The company report on November 4, 2022 that ComEd Celebrates 36 Job Training Graduates Ready to Join Clean Energy Workforce.

CONSTRUCT Business Operations Academy grads gained core competencies for job placement in energy, construction industries.

ComEd today hosted community and workforce development partners for a graduation event honoring 36 new graduates of the 2022 CONSTRUCT Business Operations Academy program, which increases the pool of qualified minority candidates for entry-level administrative and project coordinator roles in the energy and construction industries.

Over the last 12 months, EXC stock dropped by -3.64%. The one-year Exelon Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.29. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.77 billion, with 993.74 million shares outstanding and 991.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.73M shares, EXC stock reached a trading volume of 12528441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $43.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on EXC stock. On March 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXC shares from 43 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.08. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.35 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.27, while it was recorded at 37.91 for the last single week of trading, and 43.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.24. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,345 million, or 83.70% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 90,296,113, which is approximately -3.126% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 87,994,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.27 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.86 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -0.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 498 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 53,585,025 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 43,176,165 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 719,390,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 816,152,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,570,002 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 4,008,143 shares during the same period.