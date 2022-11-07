CSX Corporation [CSX] moved up 2.17: Why It’s Important

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] surged by $0.63 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $29.77 during the day while it closed the day at $29.63. The company report on November 2, 2022 that CSX Chief Financial Officer to Address Baird Global Industrial Conference.

CSX Corporation stock has also gained 1.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSX stock has declined by -9.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.81% and lost -21.20% year-on date.

CSX Corporation stock has also gained 1.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSX stock has declined by -9.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.81% and lost -21.20% year-on date.

The market cap for CSX stock reached $62.27 billion, with 2.12 billion shares outstanding and 2.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.58M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 13865132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $32.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $38 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

CSX stock trade performance evaluation

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 8.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.91 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.12, while it was recorded at 29.06 for the last single week of trading, and 32.14 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.20 and a Gross Margin at +42.24. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29.

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CSX Corporation [CSX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 11.27%.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47,322 million, or 77.70% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,383,863, which is approximately 0.113% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 140,382,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.16 billion in CSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.25 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -20.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 666 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 119,141,174 shares. Additionally, 638 investors decreased positions by around 146,012,542 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 1,331,947,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,597,100,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,590,578 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 7,800,504 shares during the same period.