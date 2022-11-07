Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] Revenue clocked in at $6.92 billion, up 59.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] plunged by -$1.68 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $29.53 during the day while it closed the day at $28.93. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Coterra Energy Announces Election of Chairman and Lead Independent Director.

Coterra Energy Inc. (the “Company” or “Coterra”) (NYSE: CTRA) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors appointed Thomas E. Jorden, its President and Chief Executive Officer, as Chairman of the Board effective January 1, 2023, succeeding Dan O. Dinges, as Executive Chairman upon the expiration of his term on December 31, 2022 in accordance with the merger agreement between the Company and Cimarex Energy Co. (“Cimarex”). Mr. Dinges will remain as Chair of the Executive Committee. The Board also appointed Robert Boswell to succeed Lisa Stewart as Lead Independent Director effective January 1, 2023.

“I want to express my appreciation to the Board, to the management team and to all of our employees for their collective efforts this past year in setting Coterra on the path to success,” said Dan Dinges, Executive Chairman. “I am grateful for the experience. I know under Tom’s leadership the Company will continue to be an industry leader.”.

Coterra Energy Inc. stock has also loss -3.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTRA stock has inclined by 5.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.18% and gained 59.87% year-on date.

The market cap for CTRA stock reached $23.30 billion, with 803.00 million shares outstanding and 782.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.07M shares, CTRA reached a trading volume of 22302820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $36.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on CTRA stock. On June 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CTRA shares from 40 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 41.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

CTRA stock trade performance evaluation

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.89. With this latest performance, CTRA shares gained by 0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.54 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.28, while it was recorded at 30.42 for the last single week of trading, and 28.13 for the last 200 days.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.58 and a Gross Margin at +56.05. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.32.

Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to 9.61%.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,615 million, or 98.90% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,967,143, which is approximately -1.867% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,856,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.85 billion in CTRA stock with ownership of nearly -24.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

415 institutional holders increased their position in Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE:CTRA] by around 75,762,417 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 71,610,812 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 599,779,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 747,152,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRA stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,375,128 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 3,012,485 shares during the same period.