Core Scientific Inc. [CORZ] is -98.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Core Scientific Inc. [NASDAQ: CORZ] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.185 during the day while it closed the day at $0.16. The company report on October 5, 2022 that Core Scientific Announces September Updates.

Operating approximately 232,000 owned and colocated ASIC servers.

Core Scientific Inc. stock has also loss -19.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CORZ stock has declined by -94.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -96.93% and lost -98.55% year-on date.

The market cap for CORZ stock reached $63.43 million, with 324.97 million shares outstanding and 254.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, CORZ reached a trading volume of 12200327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Core Scientific Inc. [CORZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CORZ shares is $1.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CORZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Core Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Core Scientific Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on CORZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Core Scientific Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CORZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

CORZ stock trade performance evaluation

Core Scientific Inc. [CORZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.02. With this latest performance, CORZ shares dropped by -89.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CORZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.04 for Core Scientific Inc. [CORZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3875, while it was recorded at 0.1769 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3154 for the last 200 days.

Core Scientific Inc. [CORZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.76.

Core Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Core Scientific Inc. [CORZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CORZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Core Scientific Inc. go to 41.40%.

Core Scientific Inc. [CORZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11 million, or 19.90% of CORZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CORZ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,451,250, which is approximately 354.196% of the company’s market cap and around 16.30% of the total institutional ownership; COMERICA BANK, holding 5,284,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.84 million in CORZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.66 million in CORZ stock with ownership of nearly 445.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

92 institutional holders increased their position in Core Scientific Inc. [NASDAQ:CORZ] by around 35,857,956 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,659,614 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 29,568,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,086,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CORZ stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,784,361 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,357,739 shares during the same period.