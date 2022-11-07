Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] is -62.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] traded at a low on 11/04/22, posting a -4.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.29. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Canopy Growth to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on November 9, 2022.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) will release its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2023 ended September 30, 2022 before financial markets open on November 9, 2022.

Following the release of its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with David Klein, CEO and Judy Hong, CFO on November 9, 2022, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14117696 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canopy Growth Corporation stands at 15.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.44%.

The market cap for CGC stock reached $1.58 billion, with 480.28 million shares outstanding and 267.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.99M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 14117696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGC shares is $5.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84.

How has CGC stock performed recently?

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.44. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -12.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.21 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.08, while it was recorded at 3.44 for the last single week of trading, and 4.77 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -111.20 and a Gross Margin at -25.66. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.82.

Earnings analysis for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 8.47%.

Insider trade positions for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

There are presently around $166 million, or 12.08% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,099,679, which is approximately 2.813% of the company’s market cap and around 35.79% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 7,856,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.85 million in CGC stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $10.37 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 10,139,957 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 19,174,590 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 21,000,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,315,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,046,477 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 4,875,799 shares during the same period.