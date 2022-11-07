BTIG Research slashes price target on Nikola Corporation [NKLA] – find out why.

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] traded at a high on 11/04/22, posting a 0.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.96. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Nikola Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Produced 75 Nikola Tre BEVs in Coolidge, AZ and delivered 63 to dealers.

Reported revenues of $24.2 million, GAAP net loss per share of $0.54, and non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.28.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15169051 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nikola Corporation stands at 15.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.72%.

The market cap for NKLA stock reached $1.50 billion, with 425.32 million shares outstanding and 301.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.27M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 15169051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $7.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $11 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on NKLA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKLA shares from 19 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 75.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

How has NKLA stock performed recently?

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.50. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -16.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.86 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.01, while it was recorded at 3.28 for the last single week of trading, and 6.31 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Insider trade positions for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

There are presently around $375 million, or 28.00% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,718,823, which is approximately 19.39% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,907,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.01 million in NKLA stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $50.44 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly 9.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

143 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 19,709,255 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 10,289,284 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 96,581,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,579,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,087,812 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,938,489 shares during the same period.