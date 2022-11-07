Bank of America Corporation [BAC] moved up 2.51: Why It’s Important

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] price surged by 2.51 percent to reach at $0.9. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Zaid Kahn from Microsoft joins the Internet Ecosystem Innovation Committee (IEIC) Board.

A sum of 38743794 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 41.19M shares. Bank of America Corporation shares reached a high of $37.00 and dropped to a low of $36.22 until finishing in the latest session at $36.79.

The one-year BAC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.49. The average equity rating for BAC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $41.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $51 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 106.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAC in the course of the last twelve months was 708.05.

BAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 16.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.44 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.44, while it was recorded at 36.20 for the last single week of trading, and 36.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bank of America Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.65. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06.

BAC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 5.93%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $205,282 million, or 70.60% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 599,144,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.04 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.96 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,341 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 274,342,712 shares. Additionally, 1,119 investors decreased positions by around 267,195,585 shares, while 339 investors held positions by with 5,038,306,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,579,844,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,733,749 shares, while 164 institutional investors sold positions of 25,144,754 shares during the same period.