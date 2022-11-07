Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] Revenue clocked in at $13.80 billion, up 24.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] price surged by 0.52 percent to reach at $0.02.

A sum of 49405105 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 30.90M shares. Banco Bradesco S.A. shares reached a high of $3.94 and dropped to a low of $3.81 until finishing in the latest session at $3.84.

The one-year BBD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.74. The average equity rating for BBD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $4.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on BBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

BBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.07. With this latest performance, BBD shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.30 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.78, while it was recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading, and 3.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Banco Bradesco S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.92. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

BBD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,442 million, or 18.30% of BBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBD stocks are: ABRDN PLC with ownership of 90,280,790, which is approximately 0.04% of the company’s market cap and around 35.30% of the total institutional ownership; SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 76,362,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.23 million in BBD stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $241.35 million in BBD stock with ownership of nearly 122.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 119,630,635 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 86,168,239 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 690,627,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 896,426,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,459,671 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 21,205,573 shares during the same period.