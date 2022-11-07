AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Stock trading around $5.65 per share: What’s Next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] closed the trading session at $5.65. The company report on November 3, 2022 that AMC Theatres: Every Tuesday, Every Movie, $5, Through January 31, 2023.

This holiday season, AMC Stubs members can enjoy Discount Tuesday at AMC featuring all titles for $5 plus tax, every Tuesday at all U.S. AMC locations, through the end of January.

Guests can also enjoy a $5 Small combo of popcorn & ICEE® or Coca-Cola Freestyle® on Discount Tuesdays.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -66.19 percent and weekly performance of -13.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -61.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 45.82M shares, AMC reached to a volume of 17938132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $2.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81.

AMC stock trade performance evaluation

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.21. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -20.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.87 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.54, while it was recorded at 5.99 for the last single week of trading, and 14.03 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $807 million, or 28.50% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,588,003, which is approximately 0.435% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,883,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.24 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $57.99 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly -23.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

137 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 16,394,818 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 53,143,783 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 73,230,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,769,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,295,055 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,551,082 shares during the same period.