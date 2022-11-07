Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $22

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.67%. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Newegg Brings Affirm’s Flexible Payment Options to Canada.

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, and Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced the expansion of their partnership into Canada, bringing increased payment flexibility and transparency to customers shopping on Newegg.ca. Eligible customers can now use Affirm to pay over time for their purchases on Newegg.ca. Newegg has been offering Affirm to its U.S. customers since 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005040/en/.

Over the last 12 months, AFRM stock dropped by -90.43%. The one-year Affirm Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.89. The average equity rating for AFRM stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.82 billion, with 288.11 million shares outstanding and 217.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.82M shares, AFRM stock reached a trading volume of 16662526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $29.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on AFRM stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AFRM shares from 51 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20.

AFRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.67. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -23.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.80 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.76, while it was recorded at 17.98 for the last single week of trading, and 30.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affirm Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.88 and a Gross Margin at +88.30. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,591 million, or 77.40% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 24,791,528, which is approximately -19.684% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,510,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $330.62 million in AFRM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $268.63 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 58.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 26,748,007 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 21,356,415 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 112,599,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,704,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,098,758 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 7,160,574 shares during the same period.