Wall Street Analyst Initiated Alteryx Inc. [AYX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Alteryx Inc. [NYSE: AYX] price plunged by -2.62 percent to reach at -$1.26. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Alteryx Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Revenue up 75% Year-Over-Year to $216 million.

A sum of 4258718 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 832.33K shares. Alteryx Inc. shares reached a high of $48.585 and dropped to a low of $46.625 until finishing in the latest session at $46.89.

The one-year AYX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.55. The average equity rating for AYX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alteryx Inc. [AYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYX shares is $75.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBN Securities have made an estimate for Alteryx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price from $100 to $87. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Alteryx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $87, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on AYX stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AYX shares from 97 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alteryx Inc. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.92.

AYX Stock Performance Analysis:

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.41. With this latest performance, AYX shares dropped by -19.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.16 for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.87, while it was recorded at 48.21 for the last single week of trading, and 58.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alteryx Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alteryx Inc. [AYX] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.42 and a Gross Margin at +89.56. Alteryx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.72.

Alteryx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

AYX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alteryx Inc. go to 1.00%.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,499 million, or 88.50% of AYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 7,890,897, which is approximately -1.731% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,366,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.61 million in AYX stocks shares; and BARES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $201.25 million in AYX stock with ownership of nearly -11.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alteryx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Alteryx Inc. [NYSE:AYX] by around 6,133,519 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 4,905,834 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 42,264,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,304,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYX stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,043,971 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,434,891 shares during the same period.