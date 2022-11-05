Piper Sandler lifts Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [NYSE: LSPD] closed the trading session at $14.61 on 11/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.55, while the highest price level was $17.66. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Operating discipline helped Lightspeed deliver Adjusted EBITDA ahead of outlookRevenue ahead of outlook, grew 38% YoY to $183.7M (41% growth in constant currency1)Customer Locations processing more than $500,000/year in GTV grew by ~25% YoYStrong upsell of Lightspeed Payments drove ARPU2 growth of 25%Gross Payments Volume of $3.7 billion grew 86% YoY.

Lightspeed reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -63.86 percent and weekly performance of -21.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, LSPD reached to a volume of 4447973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $112 to $60, while BTIG Research kept a Buy rating on LSPD stock. On November 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LSPD shares from 121 to 103.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.28.

LSPD stock trade performance evaluation

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.83. With this latest performance, LSPD shares dropped by -25.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.72 for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.30, while it was recorded at 18.01 for the last single week of trading, and 22.87 for the last 200 days.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.45 and a Gross Margin at +30.18. Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.09.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,150 million, or 59.21% of LSPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSPD stocks are: CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC with ownership of 24,286,219, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 6,033,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.15 million in LSPD stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $81.87 million in LSPD stock with ownership of nearly -6.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [NYSE:LSPD] by around 8,230,635 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 9,287,262 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 61,227,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,745,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSPD stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,649,234 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,584,936 shares during the same period.