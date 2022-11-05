Market Analysts see Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] gaining to $75. Time to buy?

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [NASDAQ: TNDM] plunged by -$14.57 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $41.00 during the day while it closed the day at $36.77. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updated Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and updated its financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights Compared to Third Quarter 2021:.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stock has also loss -31.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TNDM stock has declined by -38.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.16% and lost -75.57% year-on date.

The market cap for TNDM stock reached $2.27 billion, with 64.08 million shares outstanding and 62.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, TNDM reached a trading volume of 6982860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNDM shares is $87.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $82 to $49, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on TNDM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is set at 4.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for TNDM in the course of the last twelve months was 44.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

TNDM stock trade performance evaluation

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.84. With this latest performance, TNDM shares dropped by -29.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.00 for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.25, while it was recorded at 51.27 for the last single week of trading, and 77.63 for the last 200 days.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.22 and a Gross Margin at +51.87. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,262 million, or 99.50% of TNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNDM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,466,950, which is approximately 5.676% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,373,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.36 million in TNDM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $233.28 million in TNDM stock with ownership of nearly -2.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [NASDAQ:TNDM] by around 9,341,637 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 8,293,712 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 43,891,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,526,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNDM stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,362,650 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 3,745,021 shares during the same period.