Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] fell -10.55% so far this year. What now?

Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE: ETN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.64% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.39%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that New Report Highlights Eaton’s Efforts To Become a Model of Inclusion and Diversity in Its Industry.

As part of its ongoing commitment to becoming a model of inclusion and diversity (I&D) in its industry, intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN), released its second annual Global Inclusion and Diversity Transparency report. The report details the progress the company has made in achieving its ambitious 2030 inclusion and diversity (I&D) commitments. They include:

Maintaining or exceeding the current representation of women and U.S. minorities on the board of directors and global leadership team.

Over the last 12 months, ETN stock dropped by -8.79%. The one-year Eaton Corporation plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.87. The average equity rating for ETN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $60.10 billion, with 399.00 million shares outstanding and 396.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, ETN stock reached a trading volume of 3720463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETN shares is $159.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Eaton Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $196 to $194. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Eaton Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $195, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on ETN stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ETN shares from 191 to 189.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eaton Corporation plc is set at 4.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

ETN Stock Performance Analysis:

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.39. With this latest performance, ETN shares gained by 6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.01 for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.62, while it was recorded at 151.44 for the last single week of trading, and 143.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eaton Corporation plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.62 and a Gross Margin at +32.17. Eaton Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.51.

Eaton Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ETN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eaton Corporation plc go to 10.20%.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $50,732 million, or 84.50% of ETN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,147,721, which is approximately 1.798% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,828,645 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.3 billion in ETN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.93 billion in ETN stock with ownership of nearly -4.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eaton Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 615 institutional holders increased their position in Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE:ETN] by around 20,360,094 shares. Additionally, 619 investors decreased positions by around 16,148,980 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 291,662,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 328,171,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETN stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,088,909 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 863,025 shares during the same period.