WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $49

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WSC] traded at a high on 11/03/22, posting a 9.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $45.27. The company report on November 2, 2022 that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Commercial Momentum Continues and Divestiture Proceeds Reinvested to Compound Growth.

Outperformance in Modular and Storage Segments Fully Offsets Impact of Discontinued Operations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5786155 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stands at 3.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.67%.

The market cap for WSC stock reached $9.52 billion, with 223.38 million shares outstanding and 207.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, WSC reached a trading volume of 5786155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $50.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $40 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $33, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on WSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has WSC stock performed recently?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.48. With this latest performance, WSC shares gained by 4.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.29 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.55, while it was recorded at 43.01 for the last single week of trading, and 37.82 for the last 200 days.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.49 and a Gross Margin at +46.98. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. go to 54.40%.

Insider trade positions for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]

There are presently around $9,859 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,731,119, which is approximately -2.959% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,680,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $619.3 million in WSC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $617.53 million in WSC stock with ownership of nearly -11.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:WSC] by around 26,455,391 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 29,415,468 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 161,907,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,778,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSC stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,950,447 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,897,467 shares during the same period.