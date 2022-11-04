why Yellow Corporation [YELL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.67

Yellow Corporation [NASDAQ: YELL] loss -24.26% on the last trading session, reaching $3.09 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Yellow Corporation Recognized as Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation.

Less-than-truckload carrier receives honor for the fifth straight year from the Women In Trucking Association.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) is proud to announce it has been honored again in the Women In Trucking Association’s annual list of “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.”.

Yellow Corporation represents 51.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $155.74 million with the latest information. YELL stock price has been found in the range of $3.02 to $3.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, YELL reached a trading volume of 3449753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yellow Corporation [YELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YELL shares is $7.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YELL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Yellow Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Vertical Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Yellow Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yellow Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for YELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for YELL stock

Yellow Corporation [YELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.18. With this latest performance, YELL shares dropped by -42.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.08 for Yellow Corporation [YELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.15, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 5.82 for the last 200 days.

Yellow Corporation [YELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yellow Corporation [YELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.04 and a Gross Margin at +2.04. Yellow Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.13.

Yellow Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yellow Corporation [YELL]

There are presently around $70 million, or 44.40% of YELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,646,308, which is approximately 1.411% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 2,403,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.43 million in YELL stocks shares; and COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $6.96 million in YELL stock with ownership of nearly 22.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yellow Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Yellow Corporation [NASDAQ:YELL] by around 5,809,663 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 8,781,816 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 8,166,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,757,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YELL stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 670,324 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,777,106 shares during the same period.