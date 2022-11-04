why Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.36

Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ: EXEL] slipped around -0.77 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $16.24 at the close of the session, down -4.53%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Exelixis and Catalent Enter into New License Agreement for Three Antibody-Drug Conjugate Programs with the Potential to Accelerate Exelixis’ Biologics Pipeline.

— New priority discovery programs focused on three oncology targets with potential to develop antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for a variety of solid tumor indications —.

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) and Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) today announced a new license agreement under which Catalent’s Redwood Bioscience subsidiary will grant Exelixis an exclusive license to three target programs with lead antibody and/or ADC candidates. The ADC candidates have been developed using Catalent’s proprietary SMARTag® technology, and each of the licensed antibodies has potential for development as an ADC or other biologic therapy using a variety of technologies to which Exelixis has access through its partner network. In September 2020, Exelixis and Catalent entered into a separate agreement under which Catalent is applying its SMARTag bioconjugation platform to build ADCs using monoclonal antibodies from Exelixis’ growing preclinical pipeline.

Exelixis Inc. stock is now -11.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXEL Stock saw the intraday high of $16.935 and lowest of $16.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.40, which means current price is +9.21% above from all time high which was touched on 04/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, EXEL reached a trading volume of 3223110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXEL shares is $27.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Exelixis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelixis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on EXEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelixis Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXEL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.00.

How has EXEL stock performed recently?

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, EXEL shares gained by 1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.69, while it was recorded at 16.65 for the last single week of trading, and 19.47 for the last 200 days.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.98 and a Gross Margin at +96.32. Exelixis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.70.

Exelixis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Earnings analysis for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelixis Inc. go to 46.00%.

Insider trade positions for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]

There are presently around $4,521 million, or 89.60% of EXEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,556,731, which is approximately 2.044% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,064,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $504.49 million in EXEL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $288.81 million in EXEL stock with ownership of nearly 5.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelixis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ:EXEL] by around 29,984,969 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 22,598,727 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 225,830,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,414,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXEL stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,785,256 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,581,944 shares during the same period.