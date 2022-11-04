why Cigna Corporation [CI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $314.43

Cigna Corporation [NYSE: CI] jumped around 3.38 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $324.24 at the close of the session, up 1.05%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Zaid Kahn from Microsoft joins the Internet Ecosystem Innovation Committee (IEIC) Board.

Cigna Corporation stock is now 41.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CI Stock saw the intraday high of $328.51 and lowest of $317.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 328.60, which means current price is +52.11% above from all time high which was touched on 11/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, CI reached a trading volume of 2902478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cigna Corporation [CI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CI shares is $314.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cigna Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $283 to $296. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Cigna Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $270, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on CI stock. On May 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CI shares from 258 to 301.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cigna Corporation is set at 7.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.70.

How has CI stock performed recently?

Cigna Corporation [CI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, CI shares gained by 10.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.95 for Cigna Corporation [CI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 293.68, while it was recorded at 323.61 for the last single week of trading, and 264.58 for the last 200 days.

Cigna Corporation [CI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cigna Corporation [CI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.84. Cigna Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56.

Earnings analysis for Cigna Corporation [CI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cigna Corporation go to 11.20%.

Insider trade positions for Cigna Corporation [CI]

There are presently around $89,684 million, or 92.50% of CI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,010,279, which is approximately -4.567% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,979,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.42 billion in CI stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $5.4 billion in CI stock with ownership of nearly -4.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cigna Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 648 institutional holders increased their position in Cigna Corporation [NYSE:CI] by around 12,541,724 shares. Additionally, 603 investors decreased positions by around 13,891,794 shares, while 274 investors held positions by with 250,164,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,597,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CI stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,685,311 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 820,663 shares during the same period.