Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] loss -0.38% or -0.08 points to close at $20.97 with a heavy trading volume of 3077273 shares. The company report on November 1, 2022 that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

– Continued Strength in Leasing Drove Record Total and Small Shop Leased Occupancy -.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) (“Brixmor” or the “Company”) announced today its operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, net income was $0.26 per diluted share and $0.15 per diluted share, respectively.

It opened the trading session at $20.78, the shares rose to $21.13 and dropped to $20.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BRX points out that the company has recorded -14.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, BRX reached to a volume of 3077273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $23.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $29 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on BRX stock. On June 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BRX shares from 27 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for BRX stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, BRX shares gained by 10.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.70 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.31, while it was recorded at 21.19 for the last single week of trading, and 22.88 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.61 and a Gross Margin at +45.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.23.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to -2.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

There are presently around $6,160 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,230,837, which is approximately 0.089% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,881,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $731.47 million in BRX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $407.06 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly -3.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

144 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 19,127,107 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 20,950,508 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 253,686,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,763,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,682,296 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,953,519 shares during the same period.