Wall Street Analyst Resumed Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] loss -3.00% or -2.71 points to close at $87.63 with a heavy trading volume of 5327349 shares. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Expedia Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) announced financial results today for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“The third quarter marked another period of robust travel demand despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment. We delivered strong financial performance with record quarterly revenue and adjusted EBITDA, which exceeded $1 billion for the first time. These results reflect our emphasis on driving topline growth while improving margins,” said Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and CEO, Expedia Group. “Our active loyalty members and active app users are at all-time highs, reflecting our ongoing focus on enhancing our products, technology and consumer offerings to drive greater engagement with our travelers and a more direct and valuable base of business.”.

It opened the trading session at $90.615, the shares rose to $90.615 and dropped to $86.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXPE points out that the company has recorded -37.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 1.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, EXPE reached to a volume of 5327349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $141.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 4.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.26. With this latest performance, EXPE shares dropped by -11.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.40 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.28, while it was recorded at 92.77 for the last single week of trading, and 135.05 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +72.83. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.06.

Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 22.80%.

There are presently around $12,969 million, or 97.20% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,633,009, which is approximately 3.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,542,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $630.32 million in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly -15.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 21,532,937 shares. Additionally, 441 investors decreased positions by around 22,592,612 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 103,870,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,996,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,766,702 shares, while 188 institutional investors sold positions of 3,033,832 shares during the same period.