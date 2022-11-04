Wall Street Analyst Initiated Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] traded at a high on 11/03/22, posting a 2.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.19. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Senseonics and Ascensia Announce a Collaboration with the Nurse Practitioner Group Designed to Expand Patient Access by Providing In-Office and At-Home Insertion Options for Eversense® E3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System (CGM).

First patients have been served, launching the Nurse Practitioner Group partnership to expedite and expand access to the Eversense® E3 CGM.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS) a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, and Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, maker of the CONTOUR® blood glucose monitoring (BGM) system portfolio and exclusive distributor of Eversense® CGM Systems, today announced the launch of a collaboration with the Nurse Practitioner Group (NPG), a leader in multidisciplinary health services and medical staffing solutions. The first patient insertion of the 6-month Eversense E3 sensor by NPG was recently completed in Florida, with plans to expand this new initiative to other key markets across the U.S. in the coming months.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2885102 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Senseonics Holdings Inc. stands at 6.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.35%.

The market cap for SENS stock reached $549.28 million, with 464.13 million shares outstanding and 423.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, SENS reached a trading volume of 2885102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $2.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has SENS stock performed recently?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, SENS shares dropped by -11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.64 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3808, while it was recorded at 1.1920 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5830 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -418.15 and a Gross Margin at -5.93. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2211.88.

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings analysis for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

Insider trade positions for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

There are presently around $134 million, or 28.50% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,320,956, which is approximately 1.599% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,138,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.53 million in SENS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.78 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly 11.62% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 7,649,875 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 8,635,336 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 96,118,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,404,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 529,994 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,443,296 shares during the same period.