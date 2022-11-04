Vontier Corporation [VNT] fell -44.00% so far this year. What now?

Vontier Corporation [NYSE: VNT] closed the trading session at $17.21 on 11/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.71, while the highest price level was $18.29. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Vontier Reports Third Quarter Results and Revises Full-Year 2022 Outlook.

GAAP EPS of $0.32; Adjusted EPS of $0.86, up 8% vs prior year.

Q3 revenues of $788 million, up 3% vs. prior year; Core down 2%; or +3% ex-EMV, reflecting double-digit growth in fueling dispenser aftermarket and alternative fuels.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.00 percent and weekly performance of -9.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, VNT reached to a volume of 2852786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vontier Corporation [VNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNT shares is $28.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Vontier Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Vontier Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on VNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vontier Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNT in the course of the last twelve months was 10.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

VNT stock trade performance evaluation

Vontier Corporation [VNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.71. With this latest performance, VNT shares dropped by -5.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.23 for Vontier Corporation [VNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.18, while it was recorded at 18.84 for the last single week of trading, and 23.62 for the last 200 days.

Vontier Corporation [VNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vontier Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vontier Corporation [VNT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vontier Corporation go to 7.20%.

Vontier Corporation [VNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,535 million, or 95.50% of VNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,636,645, which is approximately 0.577% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,099,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $242.66 million in VNT stocks shares; and PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $115.6 million in VNT stock with ownership of nearly -0.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vontier Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Vontier Corporation [NYSE:VNT] by around 15,182,446 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 14,723,183 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 117,415,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,320,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNT stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,239,957 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,205,759 shares during the same period.