Virax Biolabs Group Limited [VRAX] is -87.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Virax Biolabs Group Limited [NASDAQ: VRAX] gained 36.31% on the last trading session, reaching $2.29 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Virax Biolabs Introduces RSV-Influenza-COVID Triple Virus Antigen Rapid Test Kit.

Kits available in November for Distribution.

Virax Biolabs (“Virax” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VRAX), an innovative biotechnology company focused on the prevention, detection, and diagnosis of viral diseases, announced today the distribution of a RSV-Influenza-COVID Triple Virus Antigen Rapid Test Kit has been launched in markets accepting the CE mark, such as the European Union. The test kits are for use in both at-home and in point-of-care settings to accurately identify infections related to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and COVID-19 with results typically available in 15 minutes. The specialized diagnostic kits can be found by contacting the company’s sales representatives.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited represents 11.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.93 million with the latest information. VRAX stock price has been found in the range of $2.22 to $2.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, VRAX reached a trading volume of 54630804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for VRAX stock

Virax Biolabs Group Limited [VRAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.94.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.28 for Virax Biolabs Group Limited [VRAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6200, while it was recorded at 1.7300 for the last single week of trading.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited [VRAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.