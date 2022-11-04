Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] is 92.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] traded at a high on 11/03/22, posting a 4.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.72. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Vertex Energy Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. A conference call will be held that same day at 8:00 A.M. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

An audio webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials (which will be available 15 minutes before the start of the conference call) will also be available in the “Events and Presentation” section of Vertex’s website at www.vertexenergy.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2856701 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vertex Energy Inc. stands at 6.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.39%.

The market cap for VTNR stock reached $645.28 million, with 67.92 million shares outstanding and 61.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, VTNR reached a trading volume of 2856701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on VTNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

How has VTNR stock performed recently?

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.95. With this latest performance, VTNR shares gained by 19.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.82 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.57, while it was recorded at 8.52 for the last single week of trading, and 9.13 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]

There are presently around $322 million, or 53.60% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 7,198,196, which is approximately 4698.094% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,477,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.32 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $21.7 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly 24.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

95 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 20,814,347 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 7,818,944 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 8,328,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,961,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,893,931 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,511,047 shares during the same period.