Veracyte Inc. [VCYT] is -41.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Veracyte Inc. [NASDAQ: VCYT] gained 24.26% on the last trading session, reaching $24.23 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Veracyte Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Grew Total Revenue to $75.6 million, an Increase of 25%.

Veracyte Inc. represents 71.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.66 billion with the latest information. VCYT stock price has been found in the range of $21.85 to $24.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 939.61K shares, VCYT reached a trading volume of 2725895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Veracyte Inc. [VCYT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VCYT shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VCYT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Veracyte Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Veracyte Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on VCYT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veracyte Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39.

Trading performance analysis for VCYT stock

Veracyte Inc. [VCYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.97. With this latest performance, VCYT shares gained by 30.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.57 for Veracyte Inc. [VCYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.32, while it was recorded at 20.76 for the last single week of trading, and 22.46 for the last 200 days.

Veracyte Inc. [VCYT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Veracyte Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Veracyte Inc. [VCYT]

There are presently around $1,881 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VCYT stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,081,363, which is approximately 2.542% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,703,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.44 million in VCYT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $151.49 million in VCYT stock with ownership of nearly 1.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

107 institutional holders increased their position in Veracyte Inc. [NASDAQ:VCYT] by around 6,980,393 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 6,720,761 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 63,917,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,618,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCYT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 818,506 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,174,123 shares during the same period.