UBS lifts ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE: MT] price plunged by -2.11 percent to reach at -$0.46. The company report on November 3, 2022 that ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal invests $25 million in breakthrough nuclear power innovator TerraPower.

3 November 2022, 15:00 CET.

ArcelorMittal (the ‘Company’) today announces it has invested $25 million in nuclear innovation company TerraPower through its XCarb® Innovation Fund. The investment is part of an $830 million equity raise TerraPower has concluded, which is the largest private raise among advanced nuclear companies.

A sum of 3091537 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.81M shares. ArcelorMittal S.A. shares reached a high of $21.57 and dropped to a low of $21.14 until finishing in the latest session at $21.32.

The one-year MT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.17. The average equity rating for MT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $33.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2022, representing the official price target for ArcelorMittal S.A. stock. On October 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MT shares from 34 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal S.A. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 2.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MT Stock Performance Analysis:

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.70. With this latest performance, MT shares dropped by -1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.90 for ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.95, while it was recorded at 22.13 for the last single week of trading, and 26.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ArcelorMittal S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.89 and a Gross Margin at +24.83. ArcelorMittal S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.53.

Return on Total Capital for MT is now 29.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.33. Additionally, MT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] managed to generate an average of $80,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.ArcelorMittal S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,156 million, or 6.40% of MT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 11,239,292, which is approximately 30.428% of the company’s market cap and around 44.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,977,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.77 million in MT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $85.3 million in MT stock with ownership of nearly 2.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ArcelorMittal S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE:MT] by around 14,966,751 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 11,820,222 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 27,422,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,209,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,598,280 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,839,737 shares during the same period.