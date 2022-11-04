The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] – find out why.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: WTRH] price surged by 0.45 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Waitr Holdings Announces Reverse Stock Split and New Trading Symbol “ASAP”.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH), a leader in on-demand ordering and delivery, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has adopted resolutions to effect a reverse stock split. At the reconvened special meeting on October 20, 2022, the Company’s shareholders approved a reverse stock split of Company common stock, within a set range, without reducing the authorized number of shares of Company common stock, if and when determined by the Company’s board of directors in its sole discretion.

The board of directors has since exercised such discretion and adopted resolutions approving a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1:20. It is expected that the reverse stock split will occur on or prior to 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 21, 2022.

A sum of 4608691 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.54M shares. Waitr Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.1565 and dropped to a low of $0.145 until finishing in the latest session at $0.15.

The one-year WTRH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.5. The average equity rating for WTRH stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTRH shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTRH stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Waitr Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Waitr Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on WTRH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waitr Holdings Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

WTRH Stock Performance Analysis:

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.62. With this latest performance, WTRH shares dropped by -7.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.74 for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1754, while it was recorded at 0.1512 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2938 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Waitr Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Waitr Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

WTRH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waitr Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 23.70% of WTRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTRH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,199,955, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC., holding 3,895,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.6 million in WTRH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.26 million in WTRH stock with ownership of nearly -13.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH] by around 2,372,415 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,055,107 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 15,500,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,928,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTRH stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,893,112 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 568,946 shares during the same period.