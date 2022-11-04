The Allstate Corporation [ALL] moved up 0.50: Why It’s Important

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.50% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.13%. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Allstate Raising Insurance Prices Given Cost Inflation.

Higher Injury Claim Costs Reflected in Reserve Increases.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Over the last 12 months, ALL stock dropped by -1.71%. The one-year The Allstate Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.96. The average equity rating for ALL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.49 billion, with 273.80 million shares outstanding and 268.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, ALL stock reached a trading volume of 2812341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Allstate Corporation [ALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALL shares is $140.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The Allstate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for The Allstate Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Allstate Corporation is set at 4.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.88.

ALL Stock Performance Analysis:

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, ALL shares dropped by -6.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.66 for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.99, while it was recorded at 125.14 for the last single week of trading, and 127.34 for the last 200 days.

ALL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Allstate Corporation go to 3.92%.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,659 million, or 79.10% of ALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,425,175, which is approximately 2.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,556,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.8 billion in ALL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.57 billion in ALL stock with ownership of nearly -8.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

513 institutional holders increased their position in The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL] by around 13,546,953 shares. Additionally, 581 investors decreased positions by around 16,180,876 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 177,269,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,996,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALL stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,203,747 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 1,678,131 shares during the same period.