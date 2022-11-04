Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] moved down -0.31: Why It’s Important

Signify Health Inc. [NYSE: SGFY] closed the trading session at $29.11 on 11/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.06, while the highest price level was $29.24. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Signify Health Expands In-Home Diagnostic and Preventive Services Offering, Introduces Spirometry Test for Detecting COPD.

The expanded offering aims to increase access to screenings and preventive care to address leading causes of morbidity and mortality among Medicare members.

Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY), a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare networks to create and power value-based payment programs, today announced the expansion of its in-home Diagnostic and Preventive Services offering for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plan members.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 104.71 percent and weekly performance of -0.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 129.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 46.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, SGFY reached to a volume of 3229543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGFY shares is $28.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Signify Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Signify Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $16, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on SGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signify Health Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGFY in the course of the last twelve months was 346.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, SGFY shares dropped by -0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 129.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.15 for Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.06, while it was recorded at 29.20 for the last single week of trading, and 18.90 for the last 200 days.

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.34 and a Gross Margin at +40.41. Signify Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08.

Signify Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,455 million, or 80.50% of SGFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGFY stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C. with ownership of 139,614,806, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,693,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.75 million in SGFY stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $151.47 million in SGFY stock with ownership of nearly -2.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Signify Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Signify Health Inc. [NYSE:SGFY] by around 14,741,879 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 30,323,205 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 142,340,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,405,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGFY stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,952,766 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,306,878 shares during the same period.