Robert W. Baird lifts Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: TSHA] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.01 during the day while it closed the day at $1.95. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Taysha Gene Therapies to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 8.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. stock has also gained 14.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TSHA stock has declined by -54.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.88% and lost -83.26% year-on date.

The market cap for TSHA stock reached $79.25 million, with 40.14 million shares outstanding and 24.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, TSHA reached a trading volume of 3755499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSHA shares is $22.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSHA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on TSHA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

TSHA stock trade performance evaluation

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.04. With this latest performance, TSHA shares dropped by -1.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSHA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.36 for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3122, while it was recorded at 1.7940 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3078 for the last 200 days.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.82.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28 million, or 35.50% of TSHA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSHA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,295,689, which is approximately 0.026% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,643,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.21 million in TSHA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.09 million in TSHA stock with ownership of nearly 5.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ:TSHA] by around 2,076,820 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 4,290,967 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,767,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,135,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSHA stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,182,311 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,077,339 shares during the same period.