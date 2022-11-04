Remitly Global Inc. [RELY] Revenue clocked in at $549.80 million, down -50.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Remitly Global Inc. [NASDAQ: RELY] price plunged by -4.66 percent to reach at -$0.5. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Remitly Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Active customers up 49% year over year Send volume up 44% year over year Revenue up 40% year over year Raising 2022 revenue outlook.

A sum of 2794145 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.13M shares. Remitly Global Inc. shares reached a high of $10.87 and dropped to a low of $9.675 until finishing in the latest session at $10.22.

The one-year RELY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.16. The average equity rating for RELY stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Remitly Global Inc. [RELY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RELY shares is $15.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RELY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remitly Global Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for RELY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61.

RELY Stock Performance Analysis:

Remitly Global Inc. [RELY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.76. With this latest performance, RELY shares dropped by -8.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RELY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.50 for Remitly Global Inc. [RELY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.86, while it was recorded at 11.13 for the last single week of trading, and 10.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Remitly Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Remitly Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Remitly Global Inc. [RELY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $950 million, or 64.00% of RELY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RELY stocks are: NASPERS LTD with ownership of 37,341,745, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 11,075,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.19 million in RELY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $68.99 million in RELY stock with ownership of nearly 9189.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

78 institutional holders increased their position in Remitly Global Inc. [NASDAQ:RELY] by around 19,867,789 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 6,780,869 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 66,282,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,931,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RELY stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,570,105 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,601,478 shares during the same period.