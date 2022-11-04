Raymond James lifts Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLO] slipped around -0.65 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.52 at the close of the session, down -6.39%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Allogene Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation of Its Phase 1 UNIVERSAL Trial in Multiple Myeloma at the 64th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology.

ALLO-715, an Allogeneic BCMA CAR T Candidate Dosed with an ALLO-647 Based Lymphodepletion Regimen, Continues to Demonstrate a Promising Clinical Profile.

A Company Sponsored R&D Showcase on November 29, 2022 will Discuss Updated Data With Single Dose ALLO-715 and Future Development Plans.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -36.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALLO Stock saw the intraday high of $9.805 and lowest of $8.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.75, which means current price is +48.17% above from all time high which was touched on 08/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, ALLO reached a trading volume of 3411597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLO shares is $26.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $9 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on ALLO stock. On February 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ALLO shares from 30 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6501.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59.

How has ALLO stock performed recently?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.94. With this latest performance, ALLO shares dropped by -11.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.78 for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.85, while it was recorded at 10.27 for the last single week of trading, and 10.80 for the last 200 days.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -664.58 and a Gross Margin at +66.06. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -667.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.68.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

Earnings analysis for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]

There are presently around $969 million, or 72.60% of ALLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLO stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 18,716,306, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,406,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.03 million in ALLO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $76.21 million in ALLO stock with ownership of nearly 12.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLO] by around 22,905,437 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 12,349,648 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 66,505,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,760,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,495,091 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,479,751 shares during the same period.