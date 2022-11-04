Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] fell -93.58% so far this year. What now?

Palisade Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: PALI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.25% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.90%. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Palisade Bio Announces Executive Leadership Transition.

Board Appoints JD Finley to Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Over the last 12 months, PALI stock dropped by -97.18%. The one-year Palisade Bio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.67. The average equity rating for PALI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.14 million, with 71.24 million shares outstanding and 62.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.68M shares, PALI stock reached a trading volume of 3279600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PALI shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PALI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palisade Bio Inc. is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

PALI Stock Performance Analysis:

Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.90. With this latest performance, PALI shares dropped by -24.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PALI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.09 for Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1212, while it was recorded at 0.0906 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5545 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palisade Bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -310.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -208.25.

Palisade Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.40% of PALI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PALI stocks are: SARGENT INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC with ownership of 670,000, which is approximately 179.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 271,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23000.0 in PALI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $11000.0 in PALI stock with ownership of nearly 2.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palisade Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Palisade Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:PALI] by around 514,406 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 209,362 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 624,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,348,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PALI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,976 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 181,742 shares during the same period.