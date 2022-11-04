Noble Corporation [NE] Is Currently 6.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Noble Corporation [NYSE: NE] jumped around 2.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $37.15 at the close of the session, up 6.05%. The company report on November 2, 2022 that NOBLE CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION.

Business combination with Maersk Drilling closed on October 3, 2022. Consolidated results for the quarter reflect legacy Noble Corporation prior to the business combination.

Initiates shareholder return program with share repurchase authorization of up to $400 million.

Noble Corporation stock is now 49.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NE Stock saw the intraday high of $37.19 and lowest of $35.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.59, which means current price is +64.09% above from all time high which was touched on 06/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, NE reached a trading volume of 2975252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Noble Corporation [NE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NE shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NE stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Noble Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Noble Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Noble Corporation is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

How has NE stock performed recently?

Noble Corporation [NE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.08. With this latest performance, NE shares gained by 21.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.38 for Noble Corporation [NE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.80, while it was recorded at 35.74 for the last single week of trading, and 30.74 for the last 200 days.

Noble Corporation [NE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Noble Corporation [NE] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.91 and a Gross Margin at -0.86. Noble Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.12.

Noble Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Noble Corporation [NE]

There are presently around $2,324 million, or 44.20% of NE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NE stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 22,794,588, which is approximately -8.568% of the company’s market cap and around 21.50% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,242,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.48 million in NE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $109.61 million in NE stock with ownership of nearly 190.509% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Noble Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Noble Corporation [NYSE:NE] by around 13,846,682 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 5,970,916 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 42,730,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,547,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,420,131 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 828,621 shares during the same period.