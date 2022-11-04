NerdWallet Inc. [NRDS] moved up 37.40: Why It’s Important

NerdWallet Inc. [NASDAQ: NRDS] surged by $3.71 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $14.05 during the day while it closed the day at $13.63. The company report on November 2, 2022 that NerdWallet Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenue of $142.6 million, Up 45% Year-Over-Year.

NerdWallet Inc. stock has also gained 26.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NRDS stock has inclined by 44.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 40.52% and lost -12.35% year-on date.

The market cap for NRDS stock reached $959.14 million, with 67.40 million shares outstanding and 41.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 236.62K shares, NRDS reached a trading volume of 2989138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NerdWallet Inc. [NRDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRDS shares is $17.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for NerdWallet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for NerdWallet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on NRDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NerdWallet Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49.

NRDS stock trade performance evaluation

NerdWallet Inc. [NRDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.91. With this latest performance, NRDS shares gained by 34.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.52% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.10 for NerdWallet Inc. [NRDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.60, while it was recorded at 11.44 for the last single week of trading, and 10.69 for the last 200 days.

NerdWallet Inc. [NRDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NerdWallet Inc. [NRDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.27 and a Gross Margin at +88.09. NerdWallet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.73.

NerdWallet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

NerdWallet Inc. [NRDS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $295 million, or 54.80% of NRDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRDS stocks are: INNOVIUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,209,366, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XIV, LLC, holding 4,454,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.72 million in NRDS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $31.57 million in NRDS stock with ownership of nearly 2.181% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NerdWallet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in NerdWallet Inc. [NASDAQ:NRDS] by around 5,313,441 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,921,789 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 14,426,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,661,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRDS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 478,116 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,696,401 shares during the same period.