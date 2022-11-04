Merus N.V. [MRUS] moved down -25.02: Why It’s Important

Merus N.V. [NASDAQ: MRUS] closed the trading session at $15.28 on 11/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.03, while the highest price level was $16.40. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Merus Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Provides Business Update.

– Clinical update of MCLA-129 presented at the 34th EORTC/NCI/AACR (ENA) Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics– Zenocutuzumab (Zeno) Regulatory update: FDA recommends additional enrollment in eNRGy trial to support potential BLA filing– Clinical update of petosemtamab planned for first half of 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -51.95 percent and weekly performance of -27.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 266.62K shares, MRUS reached to a volume of 3881402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Merus N.V. [MRUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRUS shares is $42.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Merus N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Merus N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on MRUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merus N.V. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.28.

MRUS stock trade performance evaluation

Merus N.V. [MRUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.62. With this latest performance, MRUS shares dropped by -24.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.92 for Merus N.V. [MRUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.52, while it was recorded at 19.59 for the last single week of trading, and 23.22 for the last 200 days.

Merus N.V. [MRUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merus N.V. [MRUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -183.22. Merus N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -136.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.37.

Merus N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Merus N.V. [MRUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $531 million, or 82.40% of MRUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRUS stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 4,081,431, which is approximately -1.297% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 3,592,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.9 million in MRUS stocks shares; and COMMODORE CAPITAL LP, currently with $39.97 million in MRUS stock with ownership of nearly 44.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Merus N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Merus N.V. [NASDAQ:MRUS] by around 5,576,246 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 4,879,079 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 24,321,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,777,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRUS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 708,977 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,201,984 shares during the same period.