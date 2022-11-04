Market cap of Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] reaches 1.68B – now what?

Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE: RVLV] surged by $0.77 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $24.71 during the day while it closed the day at $23.01. The company report on November 2, 2022 that REVOLVE GROUP AND MUUS COLLECTIVE FORM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH A VISION TO REVOLUTIONIZE FASHION IN GAMING AND WEB3.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV, “REVOLVE”) announced today the signing of a strategic partnership with Griffin Gaming Partners-backed entertainment studio, Muus Collective, Inc. (“Muus”), to create a fashion-centered Web3 mobile gaming experience that aims to revolutionize how consumers engage with fashion. Expected to launch in 2023, the experience will feature digital playable renderings of select fashion and beauty items from REVOLVE and FWRD.

REVOLVE was founded in 2003 with a vision of leveraging digital channels and technology to transform the shopping experience. The company’s data-driven merchandising strategy and pioneering influencer marketing playbook have been key contributors to a track record of profitable growth that led REVOLVE to recently cross the billion dollars in annualized revenue milestone. REVOLVE is once again demonstrating its disruptive approach to brand building with a foray into the gaming and Web3 space as it partners with Muus.

Revolve Group Inc. stock has also loss -6.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RVLV stock has declined by -15.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.46% and lost -58.94% year-on date.

The market cap for RVLV stock reached $1.68 billion, with 73.31 million shares outstanding and 40.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, RVLV reached a trading volume of 4653828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVLV shares is $29.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVLV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Revolve Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $59 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Revolve Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on RVLV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolve Group Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVLV in the course of the last twelve months was 100.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

RVLV stock trade performance evaluation

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.04. With this latest performance, RVLV shares dropped by -4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.13 for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.62, while it was recorded at 23.53 for the last single week of trading, and 35.20 for the last 200 days.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.81 and a Gross Margin at +54.46. Revolve Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.06.

Revolve Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVLV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revolve Group Inc. go to -1.10%.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,086 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVLV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,106,622, which is approximately 0.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,816,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.85 million in RVLV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $90.91 million in RVLV stock with ownership of nearly 2.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revolve Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE:RVLV] by around 10,466,494 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 4,402,283 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 32,310,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,179,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVLV stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,543,692 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,202,572 shares during the same period.