Market cap of Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OIG] reaches 32.89M – now what?

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OIG] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.2926 during the day while it closed the day at $0.29. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Orbital Infrastructure Group Provides Update on Full Year 2022 Outlook.

Challenges in Renewable Segment continue and lead to revised full year 2022 revenues of $350 million to $375 million, down from $405 million to $450 million.

Lowered full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA range to $4 million to $6 million, down from $38 million to $43 million.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. stock has also loss -28.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OIG stock has declined by -61.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -72.87% and lost -86.87% year-on date.

The market cap for OIG stock reached $32.89 million, with 115.48 million shares outstanding and 97.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, OIG reached a trading volume of 7312868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OIG shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orbital Energy Group Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for OIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

OIG stock trade performance evaluation

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.08. With this latest performance, OIG shares dropped by -41.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.99 for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5320, while it was recorded at 0.3699 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0133 for the last 200 days.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.84 and a Gross Margin at -2.95. Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.85.

Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OIG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. go to 25.00%.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 16.00% of OIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,282,438, which is approximately 42.582% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD, holding 2,808,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.81 million in OIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.34 million in OIG stock with ownership of nearly 7.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orbital Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OIG] by around 3,324,684 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 3,912,098 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 8,372,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,609,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OIG stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 447,067 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,324,210 shares during the same period.