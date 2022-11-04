Market cap of 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] reaches 3.55B – now what?

10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: TXG] price surged by 18.50 percent to reach at $4.98. The company report on November 2, 2022 that 10x Genomics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

A sum of 3877355 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.18M shares. 10x Genomics Inc. shares reached a high of $32.65 and dropped to a low of $27.39 until finishing in the latest session at $31.90.

The one-year TXG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.36. The average equity rating for TXG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXG shares is $51.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for 10x Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2022, representing the official price target for 10x Genomics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 10x Genomics Inc. is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49.

TXG Stock Performance Analysis:

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.16. With this latest performance, TXG shares dropped by -0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.81 for 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.03, while it was recorded at 28.32 for the last single week of trading, and 51.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 10x Genomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.79 and a Gross Margin at +84.89. 10x Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.98.

10x Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,837 million, or 93.80% of TXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXG stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 8,896,876, which is approximately -4.354% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 8,443,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $269.34 million in TXG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $249.71 million in TXG stock with ownership of nearly 1.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 10x Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in 10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:TXG] by around 16,070,450 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 11,059,493 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 61,793,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,923,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXG stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,005,446 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,970,439 shares during the same period.