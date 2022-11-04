Market cap of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II [VCXA] reaches 274.26M – now what?

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II [NASDAQ: VCXA] gained 0.10% on the last trading session, reaching $10.05 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2022 that AFRICAN AGRICULTURE, A GLOBAL FOOD SECURITY AND SUSTAINABILITY COMPANY, TO LIST ON NASDAQ VIA PLANNED MERGER WITH 10X CAPITAL VENTURE ACQUISITION CORP II (NASDAQ: VCXA).

African Agriculture Inc. (“AAGR” or the “Company”) has entered into a merger agreement with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: VCXA).

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II represents 27.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $274.26 million with the latest information. VCXA stock price has been found in the range of $10.02 to $10.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 60.35K shares, VCXA reached a trading volume of 3776219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for VCXA stock

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II [VCXA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, VCXA shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.07 for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II [VCXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.00, while it was recorded at 10.04 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II [VCXA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II [VCXA]

19 institutional holders increased their position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II [NASDAQ:VCXA] by around 2,914,376 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,913,218 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 13,218,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,045,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCXA stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,126,573 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,330,740 shares during the same period.