Market Analysts see Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] falling to $8. Time to buy?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] gained 10.79% or 0.26 points to close at $2.67 with a heavy trading volume of 15186840 shares. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Nano Dimension’s Preliminary Q3 Revenues: approx. $10 Million;.

YTD Total of approx. $31.5 Million, 963% Increase over 2021 Record Backlog – over $9 Million.

It opened the trading session at $2.37, the shares rose to $2.97 and dropped to $2.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NNDM points out that the company has recorded -8.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, NNDM reached to a volume of 15186840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.87.

Trading performance analysis for NNDM stock

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.54. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.70 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.54, while it was recorded at 2.50 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -791.38 and a Gross Margin at -48.63. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1913.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.33.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.20 and a Current Ratio set at 36.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]

There are presently around $135 million, or 20.00% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: MURCHINSON LTD. with ownership of 5,937,234, which is approximately 2868.617% of the company’s market cap and around 0.83% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,522,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.74 million in NNDM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.44 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 12.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 15,063,477 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 17,393,286 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 18,052,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,509,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 837,121 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,501,954 shares during the same period.