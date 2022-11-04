Market Analysts see Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] gaining to $46. Time to buy?

Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE: MUR] traded at a low on 11/03/22, posting a -3.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $46.85. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results, Production Above Upper End of Guidance Range.

Produced 188.5 Thousand Barrels of Oil Equivalent Per Day, Generated Net Income Attributable to Murphy of $528 Million and On Track to Achieve 2022 Debt Reduction Goal of $650 Million.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, including net income attributable to Murphy of $528 million, or $3.36 per diluted share. Excluding discontinued operations and other one-off items, adjusted net income was $290 million, or $1.84 per diluted share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3307189 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Murphy Oil Corporation stands at 6.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.91%.

The market cap for MUR stock reached $7.34 billion, with 155.39 million shares outstanding and 146.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, MUR reached a trading volume of 3307189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUR shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Murphy Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Murphy Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on MUR stock. On April 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MUR shares from 38 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Murphy Oil Corporation is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for MUR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has MUR stock performed recently?

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, MUR shares gained by 9.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.30 for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.33, while it was recorded at 48.25 for the last single week of trading, and 37.20 for the last 200 days.

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.97 and a Gross Margin at +41.55. Murphy Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.69.

Murphy Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Murphy Oil Corporation go to 46.64%.

Insider trade positions for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]

There are presently around $5,641 million, or 79.20% of MUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,129,412, which is approximately 3.929% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,558,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $728.89 million in MUR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $726.12 million in MUR stock with ownership of nearly 2.261% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Murphy Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE:MUR] by around 12,181,223 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 14,874,954 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 93,356,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,412,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUR stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,420,409 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,547,026 shares during the same period.