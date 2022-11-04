Macquarie slashes price target on Zscaler Inc. [ZS] – find out why.

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.76%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Zscaler’s Longest-Standing Customer, The Arc Mid-Hudson, Advances Security Capabilities for Mobile Healthcare Workers and Patient Data.

After 15 Years with Zscaler, The Arc Mid-Hudson Continues to Rely on Zscaler to Secure its Workforce and Enable Data Protection for Healthcare Information.

Over the last 12 months, ZS stock dropped by -59.98%. The one-year Zscaler Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.65. The average equity rating for ZS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.73 billion, with 142.37 million shares outstanding and 85.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, ZS stock reached a trading volume of 3002961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zscaler Inc. [ZS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $220.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 8.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 74.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

ZS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.76. With this latest performance, ZS shares dropped by -27.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.14 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.90, while it was recorded at 145.52 for the last single week of trading, and 185.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zscaler Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zscaler Inc. [ZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.81 and a Gross Margin at +77.62. Zscaler Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.93.

Return on Total Capital for ZS is now -14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.38. Additionally, ZS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] managed to generate an average of -$83,105 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ZS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 52.33%.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,505 million, or 47.50% of ZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,778,511, which is approximately 2.19% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,399,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $838.82 million in ZS stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $605.6 million in ZS stock with ownership of nearly 5.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zscaler Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 301 institutional holders increased their position in Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ:ZS] by around 6,998,794 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 5,447,279 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 52,443,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,889,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZS stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,110,791 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 532,403 shares during the same period.