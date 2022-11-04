Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $54

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] traded at a low on 11/03/22, posting a -33.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.83. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Lincoln Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Net loss per share of $(15.17).

Net loss per share included a $(634) million goodwill impairment charge, or $(3.73) per share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9795098 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lincoln National Corporation stands at 5.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.24%.

The market cap for LNC stock reached $5.75 billion, with 171.13 million shares outstanding and 154.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, LNC reached a trading volume of 9795098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $57.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $55 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $99 to $53, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on LNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.07.

How has LNC stock performed recently?

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.53. With this latest performance, LNC shares dropped by -28.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.48 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.03, while it was recorded at 49.76 for the last single week of trading, and 55.80 for the last 200 days.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.78. Lincoln National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39.

Earnings analysis for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 16.65%.

Insider trade positions for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]

There are presently around $4,618 million, or 79.60% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,399,802, which is approximately -0.064% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,196,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $529.28 million in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $272.22 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly -7.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lincoln National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 284 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 13,741,578 shares. Additionally, 301 investors decreased positions by around 10,295,346 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 108,544,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,581,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,440,254 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,344,245 shares during the same period.