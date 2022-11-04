Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] is -53.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KD] loss -12.53% or -1.21 points to close at $8.45 with a heavy trading volume of 8461855 shares. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Kyndryl Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 total $4.2 billion, net loss is $281 million, pretax loss is $219 million and adjusted pretax loss is $102 million.

It opened the trading session at $9.40, the shares rose to $9.40 and dropped to $8.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KD points out that the company has recorded -35.59% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, KD reached to a volume of 8461855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KD shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for KD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.37.

Trading performance analysis for KD stock

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.16. With this latest performance, KD shares dropped by -6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.24 for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.63, while it was recorded at 9.50 for the last single week of trading, and 11.61 for the last 200 days.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.70 and a Gross Margin at +11.18. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.99.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]

There are presently around $1,179 million, or 65.50% of KD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,407,919, which is approximately 17.213% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 17,387,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.92 million in KD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $141.84 million in KD stock with ownership of nearly 11.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KD] by around 56,193,868 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 19,438,832 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 63,928,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,561,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KD stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,029,182 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 3,856,995 shares during the same period.