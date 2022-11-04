Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] Stock trading around $15.33 per share: What’s Next?

Kura Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: KURA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.67% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.58%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Kura Oncology Announces Four Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASH Annual Meeting.

Abstract featuring updated data from KOMET-001 trial of ziftomenib accepted for oral presentation on December 10, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, KURA stock dropped by -16.55%. The one-year Kura Oncology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.08. The average equity rating for KURA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $994.46 million, with 66.67 million shares outstanding and 63.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 897.39K shares, KURA stock reached a trading volume of 5164652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KURA shares is $32.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KURA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Kura Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Kura Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on KURA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kura Oncology Inc. is set at 0.98 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.94.

KURA Stock Performance Analysis:

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, KURA shares gained by 8.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KURA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.25 for Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.54, while it was recorded at 15.67 for the last single week of trading, and 14.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kura Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.09.

Kura Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.70 and a Current Ratio set at 25.70.

KURA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KURA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kura Oncology Inc. go to 19.93%.

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,071 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KURA stocks are: ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 6,638,371, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.77% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,962,089 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.07 million in KURA stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $73.58 million in KURA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kura Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Kura Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:KURA] by around 8,125,808 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 4,487,701 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 57,261,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,875,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KURA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,464,473 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 605,950 shares during the same period.