Kellogg Company [K] Is Currently -8.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] slipped around -6.31 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $69.51 at the close of the session, down -8.32%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Kellogg Company Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today published its 2022 third quarter earnings results in documents posted to the company website at https://investor.kelloggs.com/QuarterlyResults. Documents immediately available include: the financial press release and tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.

A Current Report on Form 8-K was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on its website at www.sec.gov.

Kellogg Company stock is now 7.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. K Stock saw the intraday high of $75.38 and lowest of $68.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 77.17, which means current price is +16.75% above from all time high which was touched on 10/31/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, K reached a trading volume of 8185798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kellogg Company [K]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $73.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $81 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $62, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on K stock. On April 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for K shares from 74 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 45.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has K stock performed recently?

Kellogg Company [K] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.65. With this latest performance, K shares dropped by -3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.06 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.62, while it was recorded at 74.99 for the last single week of trading, and 69.50 for the last 200 days.

Kellogg Company [K]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Kellogg Company [K]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 2.30%.

Insider trade positions for Kellogg Company [K]

There are presently around $19,879 million, or 86.70% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 56,531,838, which is approximately -1.369% of the company’s market cap and around 16.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,692,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in K stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.91 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly 2.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

429 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 15,224,537 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 13,479,738 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 257,287,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 285,992,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,221,667 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,362,387 shares during the same period.