JP Morgan lifts TotalEnergies SE [TTE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TotalEnergies SE [NYSE: TTE] gained 1.51% or 0.83 points to close at $55.62 with a heavy trading volume of 2892362 shares. The company report on November 3, 2022 that TotalEnergies Condemns Greenpeace’s Spreading of False and Misleading Information about the Company’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions.

It opened the trading session at $54.96, the shares rose to $56.00 and dropped to $54.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TTE points out that the company has recorded 5.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -24.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, TTE reached to a volume of 2892362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TotalEnergies SE [TTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTE shares is $70.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TotalEnergies SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2022, representing the official price target for TotalEnergies SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TotalEnergies SE is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for TTE stock

TotalEnergies SE [TTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, TTE shares gained by 8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.66 for TotalEnergies SE [TTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.71, while it was recorded at 55.16 for the last single week of trading, and 52.38 for the last 200 days.

TotalEnergies SE [TTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TotalEnergies SE [TTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.43 and a Gross Margin at +12.74. TotalEnergies SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.68.

Return on Total Capital for TTE is now 13.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TotalEnergies SE [TTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.77. Additionally, TTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TotalEnergies SE [TTE] managed to generate an average of $133,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.TotalEnergies SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TotalEnergies SE [TTE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TotalEnergies SE go to -2.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TotalEnergies SE [TTE]

There are presently around $10,310 million, or 7.30% of TTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTE stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 26,863,177, which is approximately 3.119% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 24,672,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in TTE stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $548.04 million in TTE stock with ownership of nearly 7.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TotalEnergies SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in TotalEnergies SE [NYSE:TTE] by around 25,353,362 shares. Additionally, 237 investors decreased positions by around 9,033,127 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 150,984,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,371,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTE stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,286,906 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,228,452 shares during the same period.