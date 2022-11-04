GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] Stock trading around $25.44 per share: What’s Next?

GFL Environmental Inc. [NYSE: GFL] plunged by -$0.58 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $26.095 during the day while it closed the day at $25.44. The company report on November 2, 2022 that GFL Environmental Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Raises Full Year 2022 Revenue Guidance for Third Time this Year.

Organic revenue growth of 15.3%1 results in revenue of $1,831.2 million, increase of 32.6%1.

Solid Waste price of 8.6% and surcharges of 2.1%, highest in company history.

GFL Environmental Inc. stock has also loss -3.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GFL stock has declined by -11.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.85% and lost -32.79% year-on date.

The market cap for GFL stock reached $11.28 billion, with 366.84 million shares outstanding and 308.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, GFL reached a trading volume of 2911426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFL shares is $40.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for GFL Environmental Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $34 to $32.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for GFL Environmental Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on GFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GFL Environmental Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFL in the course of the last twelve months was 56.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GFL stock trade performance evaluation

GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, GFL shares dropped by -6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.04 for GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.98, while it was recorded at 26.32 for the last single week of trading, and 28.74 for the last 200 days.

GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.45 and a Gross Margin at +9.01. GFL Environmental Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.41.

GFL Environmental Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,428 million, or 76.99% of GFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFL stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 53,784,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 43,660,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in GFL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $413.47 million in GFL stock with ownership of nearly 2.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GFL Environmental Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in GFL Environmental Inc. [NYSE:GFL] by around 14,095,763 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 13,576,262 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 185,691,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,363,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFL stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,138,825 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,938,859 shares during the same period.